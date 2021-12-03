What you need to know for Friday, March 12, 2021

Hello Friday! It's nice to see you.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Here's what you need to know heading into the weekend.

Check your bank account 💲

The third round of stimulus checks could start getting direct deposited as soon as this weekend, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

She made that announcement Thursday right after President Joe Biden signed a COVID relief plan into law. That bill includes $1,400 direct payment stimulus checks for qualifying Americans.

You can use this calculator to help you figure out how much you could be getting.

Keep in mind if you're not hearing the cha-ching of the payment hit your account that early it could be because the IRS is also juggling incoming tax returns and calculating refunds. Stimulus payments will continue to roll out over the next several weeks.

Getting more shots into people's arms 💉

President Joe Biden said Thursday night he wants every adult in the country to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

That doesn't mean you'll be able to get in your car and show up somewhere the vaccine is offered and get a shot, but it does mean you'll be eligible to make an appointment.

But wait, there's more.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he thinks the state can reach that goal ahead of time. DeSantis said all adults should become eligible as soon as next month.

Honoring a hero 🙏

Friends, family and neighbors across the Tampa Bay community paid their respects Thursday night to fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen at a candlelight vigil.

During the vigil, Madsen's name engraved on the department's Monument to Fallen Officers was unveiled. A patrol car with Madsen's name and end of watch date were also on display.

Madsen was killed after veering his patrol car into the path of a wrong-way driver to protect others in the area. he had been with the Tampa Police Department for more than 16 years.

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

Officer Madsen leaves behind a wife and three kids.