What you need to know for Friday, April 30, 2021

Hey Joe Tryon, make sure you pack sunscreen and flip-flops before you head down to the Tampa Bay area.

The Buccaneers selected the Washington linebacker with the 32nd pick in round one of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The 6-foot-5 inch, 262-pound Huskies sophomore announced Aug. 30, 2020, he would forego the rest of his college eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming off of their historic Super Bowl LV win, the Bucs entered this year's draft with two advantages in their back pocket: not having to draft out of need and returning all 22 starters.

Preparing students 🔨

If you're trying to have a new home built, be prepared to pay a little more and wait a little longer.

Not only are materials more expensive and harder to get, but finding the people with the skills to build that home is getting more difficult. The jobs are there, but there are fewer qualified people to fill them.

Here's how some local high schools, like Middleton High School in Hillsborough County, are working to change that.

What's happening across the Tampa Bay area this weekend?

April showers bring May flowers; and Tampa Bay, it seems that our region is blooming. This weekend wraps up the Florida State Fair, there are quite a few Kentucky Derby celebrations, and yoga with the Rowdies will make this weekend full of fun.