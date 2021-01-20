What you need to know for Jan. 21, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay.

Joe Biden, 78, will make history when he becomes the nation’s oldest president at noon Wednesday.

Kamala Harris will also make history as the first woman, first Black person, and first person of South Asian descent to become vice president of the United States.

Here is a look at Inauguration Day 2021 and what you need to know.

How to watch the inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office at noon Wednesday, Jan. 20. But with the ceremonies taking place in the middle of a global pandemic, things will be looking a little different this year.

Due to social distancing, large crowds will not be able to gather for the event. Instead, the inaugural ceremony will be streamed online and broadcasted on television. There will also be a large security presence after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Live on-air coverage of the inauguration will begin at 9 a.m. on 10 Tampa Bay/CBS and streaming on the 10 Tampa Bay app.

The inaugural ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m.

Lady Gaga is scheduled to sing the national anthem at 11:30 a.m. before Biden is officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. Following the swearing-in ceremony, a parade will be streamed virtually.

At 5:30 p.m., the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial will light up in honor of the thousands of lives lost due to the pandemic.

At 8:30 p.m., a 90-minute "Celebrating America" TV special hosted by Tom Hanks will air on 10 Tampa Bay/CBS. The event features performances from artists like Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, the Foo Fighters, John Legend and more.

Joe Biden, America's 46th president

When Joe Biden is sworn into office as president, he will be the 46th person to hold that office. And, at the age of 78, he will be the oldest president inaugurated.

Biden will be administered the oath by Chief Justice John Roberts.

In his first official acts as president, Joe Biden is signing executive orders on a broad range of issues, from the coronavirus pandemic to climate change and immigration, to fulfill campaign promises.

Kamala Harris, America's history-making vice president

When Kamala Harris is sworn into office as vice president, she will become the first woman ever to hold the position. She will be the first Black person and the first person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

And, she will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.