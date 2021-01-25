What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 25, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! Or should we say "Champa-Bay"?

Making history 🏈

It’s official! The Buccaneers and Chiefs are Super Bowl LV bound as the two teams make their way to Tampa Bay.

The matchup comes after each team won their respective conference championships Sunday night.

This will be the first time ever a team will play at their home stadium for the Super Bowl.

Who will come out on top as Super Bowl champs? You’ll just have to watch.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7. CBS will be broadcasting the game, which you can watch live locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

In town for Super Bowl LV but not sure what else to check out? You've come to the right place.

The Tampa Bay area is full of adventure, art and some of the best beaches around. And the best part is you can explore it all in shorts and flip flops as winter rages on in other states.

Here's a breakdown of some of our favorite things to do across Tampa Bay.

Need some gear?

Looking to let your friends, family and sports rivals know the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC Champions? Dick's Sporting Goods has your back.

The store stayed open Sunday night and will reopen its doors at 7 a.m. on Monday so you can get championship gear at seven of its storefronts across the greater Tampa Bay area.