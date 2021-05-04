What you need to know for Monday, April 5, 2021

Happy Monday!

TAMPA, Fla. —

Vaccinating more Floridians 💉

COVID-19 vaccine availability expands today to all adults and teens aged 16-17 in Florida.

It's happening well ahead of President Joe Biden's May 1st goal to make the shot available to most Americans.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for those 18 and older. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for people over the age of 16.

The latest on Piney Point

Florida state and local leaders fear an "imminent" collapse of the retention pond at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant in Manatee County.

People who live and work in the area are told to get out and stay away. If you live in Manatee County, you can visit this link to see if you are affected by the current evacuation zone near the Piney Point reservoir.

Starting Monday, school buses won't make stops within the Piney Point evacuation zone, school leaders announced over the weekend.

Leaders are expected to give the next update at 12:30 p.m. today.

Check your flight ✈️

Delta Air Lines canceled about 100 flights Sunday because of staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.

The airline says it had more than 1 million passengers during the past few days, the highest number since before the coronavirus pandemic began last year.