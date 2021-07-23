What you need to know for Friday, July 23, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Rise and shine Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday!

Go Team (Florida) USA! 🥇

It's happening!

After having the be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is here.

Thousands of talented competitors will gather in Japan to compete in rigorous sports like gymnastics, swimming, wrestling and much more. The International Olympic Committee will also debut six new sports to the games which include cycling: freestyle BMX, karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding.

Some of those talented athletes have tied from right here in Florida and will represent the Sunshine State.

Although competition at the Tokyo Olympics already began a couple of days ago, Friday marks the official start of the Games with the Opening Ceremony. That is set to start at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Wondering when to tune in? We have you covered there, too! You can find live streams for your Friday's events right here.

That has a nice ring to it 🏈

It's all in the details, as they say.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially sealing the deal as the team revealed their Super Bowl LV rings.

From the number of diamonds on top of the rings to the team's logo, each ring has details that represent the Bucs historic win.

But the signature feature of the ring is a first for any Super Bowl ring — a twist-off top. The removable top has the word "historic" etched in gold, along with the team's accomplishment as the first NFL team to win a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

Bucs get their Super Bowl rings 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Latest red tide conditions

Another Friday, another beautiful weekend ahead for the Tampa Bay area.

With this beautiful summertime weather, it's hard not to want to go to the beach.🏖️

But once you get out there, red tide could ruin those plans. The organism that causes red tide, Karenia brevis, has filled many Tampa Bay-area waterways with dead marine life and the smell that comes along with it.