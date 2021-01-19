What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay

Doctors urge leaders to impose COVID restrictions again

With international travel restrictions possibly being lifted, public health experts are warning we need to be careful.

President Donald Trump announced pandemic travel restrictions will be lifted for Europe and Brazil on Jan. 26, but incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden's administration will make sure restrictions remain in place given reports of more contagious variants.

In a report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, top scientists say a new highly contagious variant from the U.K. will become the dominant mutation of the virus in the U.S. by March.

One health expert from USF Health says he expects Florida's COVID-19 cases will peak at a higher rate, despite vaccines being available. Right now, 60-70 percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity. Once the U.K. variant is dominant, 75-80 percent will need the shot.

That's why doctors are calling on our leaders to do something now, saying we need to consider mitigation efforts like those that were in place last summer.

'Cancer doesn't discriminate'

As we continue to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and all he fought for, we wanted to take a closer look at diversity in the workplace.

Here in Tampa, Moffitt Cancer Center is leading the way with programs and initiatives to make everyone feel included and valued, whether they are an employee, a patient or even a potential patient.

Moffitt Cancer Center has been recognized for its diversity and inclusiveness. It is regularly in the top 10 of DiversityInc's top hospitals and health systems. It has been named a leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality and even a top 10 non-profit company for executive women.

Biden to propose 8-year citizen path for immigrants

President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration, hoping to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status, a massive reversal from the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies.

It provides one of the fastest pathways to citizenship for those living without legal status of any measure in recent years, but it fails to include the traditional trade-off of enhanced border security favored by many Republicans, making passage in a narrowly divided Congress in doubt.