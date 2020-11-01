ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Six teens from across West Central Florida who were once involved with the State of Florida Department of Juvenile Justice System received awards for making positive life changes.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium served as the host location for the Eckerd Connects Project Bridge leadership banquet for the third year.

Project Bridge was developed in 2013 as a partnership with the State of Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to serve youth in central and south Florida.

The program serves six Florida counties by providing transitional services to children and teens reintegrating into their home communities from juvenile justice residential commitment programs.

"Its really about.. are these youth prepared to go back to their community and continue with a positive momentum and if they're not yet we still work with them," said Curtis Campogni, program manager for Eckerd Connects' Project Bridge.

