Passover begins at sundown Wednesday — Where to find local Seders near you

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — At sundown, Wednesday, April 5, Jewish people will gather around the table for Seder to usher in the 8-day celebration of Passover.

This year, Passover is observed from April 5-13. Passover is celebrated in early spring, according to Chabad.org, and commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt.

Passover "is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus," the website said. You can learn more about Passover and the holiday's traditions here.

For those looking for a local Passover Seder to commune with others, here are a few happening in the Tampa Bay area.

St. Petersburg

Community Family Seder at 7:15 p.m.

RSVP is required

Largo, Parkview Room at Central Park Performing Arts Center

Passover Seder at 7 p.m.

Chabad of Clearwater

Passover Seder at 7:30 p.m. — there is a waitlist. Call 727-265-2770.

Tampa, Bryan Glazer Family JCC

Community Passover Seder at 7:30 p.m.

Sold out, but the site says, "If you don't have anywhere to celebrate the first night Seder please message our office directly at 813-922-1723."

Clearwater

Passover Seder at 5 p.m.

Must RSVP online

Tampa

Passover Seder @ 5 p.m.

Must RSVP online