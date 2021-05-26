The struggle to find the next generation of police officers

Some law enforcement agencies in Tampa Bay are having a harder time than others recruiting new officers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's no secret that it's a tough time to be a police officer. Tensions are high nationwide and a movement to "defund the police" certainly doesn't lift officer morale.

According to CBS, citing a social justice group, more than $840 million was cut from U.S. police budgets in 2020.

Slashing budgets and demanding reform isn't the only obstacle. Lakeland Police Captain Marvin Tarver says it's hard to get the right people to even apply.

"Just getting qualified aspects. There’s a number of things we look to when we hire a police officer. A lot of times things in their background prevent them from becoming police officers," said Tarver, who explained that past work history, drug charges, or even social media posts have eliminated applicants over the years.

In Clearwater, they're dealing with officers retiring sooner than expected, along with young officers who don't qualify for their pensions yet.

"I’ve seen younger officers with a couple years on deciding they’re going to go do something different," said Sgt. Marcel Wilson, who believes the current climate is likely fueling some to give up on the profession.

Salaries are also a driving force but across the Tampa Bay region, most police officers seem to get paid around the same amount.

Tampa Police starts officers at $58K, St. Petersburg and Clearwater pay about $56K to start, with Lakeland and Sarasota police departments starting officers at $53K.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers start at about $42K, but in an effort to stay competitive, troopers who work in certain counties including Pinellas and Hillsborough will make an extra $5K on the year.

While recruiting officers remains a longtime struggle in recent years, St. Petersburg actually had the most amount of applicants in 2020 than any of the previous five years, according to a spokesperson.

Anthony Hopkins is a brand new officer with St. Petersburg. He left the New York Police Department to make the move to Florida.

"Being in NY, there’s so many, 37,000 officers, you get lost in the crowd," said Hopkins.

Hopkins says he feels like the police department is better connected with the community in St. Petersburg than what he experienced in New York City.

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he would sign into law $1,000 bonuses for every law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT, and paramedic in the state.