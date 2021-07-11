'SOS Cuba': Anti-government protests in Cuba reach Tampa Bay

Hundreds of people gathered in Tampa in solidarity with thousands marching in Cuba.

TAMPA, Fla. — As thousands gather in the streets in Cuba in protest of food shortages and high prices amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, hundreds gathered in Tampa in solidarity.

Councilman Luis Viera who represents District 7 in Tampa tweeted he attended Sunday's protest in west Tampa.

"Here in West Tampa to stand in solidarity with Cubans protesting 90 miles from Florida for liberty, food & COVID vaccinations. I'm a proud son of Cuban refugees & am proud to use my voice to support change in Cuba," Viera tweeted.

Here in West Tampa to stand in solidarity with Cubans protesting 90 miles from Florida for liberty, food & COVID vaccinations. I’m a proud son of Cuban refugees & am proud to use my voice to support change in Cuba. #SOSCuba #ProudCubanAmerican 🇨🇺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gHyxnlrYWr — Luis Viera (@CouncilmanViera) July 11, 2021

A video posted to Twitter shows people gathered in Tampa. The tweet's caption, written in Spanish, roughly translates to "CUBA TAMPA FLORIDA IS WITH YOU BROTHERS !! DOWN WITH THE COUNTRY AND LIFE DICTATORSHIP !! OUT COMMUNIST TRAITORS!"

CUBA TAMPA FLORIDA ESTÁ CON USTEDES HERMANOS!! ABAJO LA DICTADURA PATRIA Y VIDA!! FUERA TRAIDORES COMUNISTAS! @DiazCanelB #CubaEsUnaDictadura #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/dFqr4VafPd — Karvel Toranzo (@KarvelToranzo) July 11, 2021

Florida leaders have also voiced their support for Cubans protesting their government.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote on Twitter saying, "Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies #SOSCuba"

Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies#SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/H71EYoKdUZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 11, 2021

Florida's Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez also released a statement on Twitter, saying in part, "As a Cuban-American, I stand in solidarity with the freedom-seeking people of Cuba calling for the end of the communist dictatorship."

"As Cubans risk everything in protest, Florida will continue to support our Cuban brothers and sisters who are fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights," Núñez's statement continued in part.

Thousands of Cubans have marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis.

Sunday's outpouring was one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory. Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.

Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, and protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “United.” People standing on many balconies in the Centro Habana neighborhood applauded the protesters passing by. Others joined in the march.