Live updates: Protesters march through Lakeland, St. Petersburg and Tampa

Protests this weekend have been peaceful.

LAKELAND, Fla. — In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Protests continue Sunday across the Tampa Bay area, including in Lakeland, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

10 Tampa Bay is committed to covering the community conversation, with reports from where protests are ongoing.

Audience discretion is advised with some of the following videos and images.

4:16 p.m. (June 7)

4:06 p.m. (June 7)

3:59 p.m. (June 7)

3:33 p.m. (June 7)

3 p.m. (June 7)

A Black Lives Matter protest is underway in Lakeland. 10 Tampa Bay's Madison Alworth says the group is well organized and has a bus full of water bottles for hydration.

This event is expected to end at Munn Park, with Lakeland police providing traffic control and security along the route.

2:24 p.m. (June 7)

Over in St. Petersburg, a group of protesters are gathered along Central Avenue. Protesters told 10 Tampa Bay's Emerald Morrow they chose this location because it's the demarcation line between black and white St. Petersburg.

What other people are reading right now: