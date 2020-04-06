Live updates: Protests continue in St. Petersburg

Crowds of protesters are marching throughout St. Petersburg tonight to mark another night of protests in honor of George Floyd.

FLORIDA, USA — In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

10 Tampa Bay is committed to covering the community conversation, with reports from where protests are ongoing.

Audience discretion is advised with some of the following videos and images.

5:31 p.m. (June 4)

People can be seen carrying signs and chanting, while others shut down the intersection of 4th street N and 22nd street with a demonstration. The group lying in the street for the amount of time Floyd was held down by police.



