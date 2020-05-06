Live updates: Protesters march through downtown Tampa

Some are holding signs in honor of Breonna Taylor who would have been 27 today.

FLORIDA, USA — In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Derek Chauvin and three other officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. The other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, were charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

10 Tampa Bay is committed to covering the community conversation, with reports from where protests are ongoing.

Audience discretion is advised with some of the following videos and images.

5:20p (June 5)

Protesters are marching from Curtis Hixon Park through downtown Tampa. Some are holding signs in honor of Breonna Taylor who would have been 27 today. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Madison Alworth says the group is mainly staying on sidewalks and obeying some stoplights.

4:24 p.m. (June 5)

Three protesters are facing felony charges after the police say they collectively attempted to hit officers with objects, inciting a riot.

The incident began when protesters were marching on E. Scott St. heading towards the Interstate 4/Interstate 275 on-ramp.

Officers say a bicycle squad tried to get ahead of the crowd when a 17-year-old attempted to hit two officers with the metal tip of an umbrella, thrusting it towards one of their faces.

Then, Emadi Okwuosa, 22, used a bullhorn "to incite the group in an attempt to disrupt the flow of traffic on the interstate" before 21-year-old Stephanie Sanchez attempted to strike officers, according to police.

Sanchez and the 17-year-old are charged with two counts each of assault on a law enforcement officer. Okwuosa is charged with inciting a riot.

12:54 p.m. (June 5)

The search is on for the men who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a store on May 31.

The burglary happened at International Diamond Center at 10330 N. Dale Mabry Highway, in Tampa around 2:30 a.m. during protests.

Surveillance video shows three men breaking the window and entering the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-0356.

11:26 a.m. (June 5)

The Tampa Police Department thanked peaceful protesters who were out demonstrating last night. There were three arrests made and no damage to property recorded.

The department shared an image of a protester and an officer hugging to let the public know "#Wearewithyou."

10:45p (June 4)