Live updates: 64 arrested after some protesters began destroying property and targeting police

FLORIDA, USA — In cities across the country, including Tampa Bay, people have been protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd died Monday after then-officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded, "I can't breathe." Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired.

11:35 p.m. (June 3)

The Tampa Police Department arrested 64 protesters Tuesday night after they say protesters began destroying property and targeting police.

According to police, officers kept protesters safe for almost 10 hours Tuesday as they marched approximately eight miles in and around town in response. The protests are in response to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Three groups of protesters merged, creating a group the size of roughly 500 people who attempted to take over I-275 three different times, according to police.

Later in the night, some in the crowd became violent and began throwing bricks, rocks and bottles at police officers and jumping on top of police cruises, according to a release

An order to disperse was given at 11:46 p.m. Those who refused to leave were taken into custody and charged with unlawful assembly.

11:30 a.m. (June 3)

The Westfield Countryside shopping mall in Clearwater has closed amid concerns over protests, some of which have turned violent, in the Tampa Bay area.

"For the welfare of our customers, employees and retail partners, we are currently closed," the mall wrote in a statement on its website. "We strongly believe in the importance of inclusivity and in the strength of our community - please stay safe, and we look forward to reopening to serve you soon."

Earlier this week, 10 Tampa Bay told you how two other malls -- International Plaza and WestShore Plaza -- had decided to keep their doors shut Sunday after University Mall was damaged. All three malls have since reopened.

10 a.m. (June 3)

St. Petersburg city leaders and community members joined forces Wednesday morning in a show of "solidarity and support of the national outcry" against George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

The city said the show of support was a time to strengthen relationships, build trust and transparency and affirm the city's commitment to citizen-focused public safety.

"St. Petersburg officials have worked diligently with the community and law enforcement to allow for peaceful gatherings while providing for the safety of the city," the city wrote in a release.

You can watch the full event here:

