Live updates: People protest across Tampa Bay after night of gatherings, looting

Protests are ongoing and planned across Tampa, Lakeland and St. Petersburg.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Peaceful protests and gatherings are ongoing Sunday across several Tampa Bay-area cities in response to police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Images during the day contrast with those from Saturday evening into the nighttime hours, when protests -- many of which started peacefully -- turned violent in Tampa. People were seen looting businesses near the Tampa Police Department substation near N. 30th Street and E. Busch Boulevard.

At night, law enforcement and fire rescue responded to even more reports of fire, looting and clashes in the area of University Mall.

3:59 p.m.: Some people who participated in the earlier march at Cyrus Greene Park are attempting to close Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

3:53 p.m.: People ended an hours-long march at Tampa's Cyrus Greene Park.

12:47 p.m.: Hundreds of people walked through Lakeland's Munn Park to demand justice for Floyd.

10 Tampa Bay reporter Emerald Morrow spoke with some of the protesters: Michelle Fogleson of Winter Haven said it's just as important for white people to protest police brutality

10:25 a.m.: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Saturday's violence and looting "are not the answer." She and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan spoke in response to the night's developments, saying they are in "discussions" about a curfew in the city but are needing to work it out with Hillsborough County.

Regardless, people are asked to stay home to avoid more unrest. Dugan said police will take "an even harder stance tonight."

