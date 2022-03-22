Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies host job fair at Tropicana Field

Both teams are looking to fill several positions for the upcoming 2022 season.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Two major sports teams in the Tampa Bay area will be hosting a job fair this week in St. Petersburg for the upcoming season.

The Rays and Rowdies are looking to fill several positions, including box office staff, 50/50 raffle sellers, tech team members, parking staff, grounds crew, security guards, retail, catering, cashiers, bartenders and restaurant workers.

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.