Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies host job fair at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Two major sports teams in the Tampa Bay area will be hosting a job fair this week in St. Petersburg for the upcoming season.
The Rays and Rowdies are looking to fill several positions, including box office staff, 50/50 raffle sellers, tech team members, parking staff, grounds crew, security guards, retail, catering, cashiers, bartenders and restaurant workers.
The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.
Event organizers say a valid picture identification is required and any personal items must be stored in clear bags or purses.