Local News

Tampa Bay Rays, Rowdies host job fair at Tropicana Field

Both teams are looking to fill several positions for the upcoming 2022 season.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, Members of the Tampa Bay Rays take batting practice at Tropicana Field before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays have a scheme to play half their home games in St. Petersburg and the other half in another city some 1,500 miles away. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Two major sports teams in the Tampa Bay area will be hosting a job fair this week in St. Petersburg for the upcoming season.

The Rays and Rowdies are looking to fill several positions, including box office staff, 50/50 raffle sellers, tech team members, parking staff, grounds crew, security guards, retail, catering, cashiers, bartenders and restaurant workers. 

The job fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Event organizers say a valid picture identification is required and any personal items must be stored in clear bags or purses. 

