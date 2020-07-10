Local Red Cross volunteer deploying to help ahead of Hurricane Delta

This is his second hurricane deployment this season.

TAMPA, Fla. — Yet another major storm is taking aim at the Gulf Coast, and as the American Red Cross of Tampa Bay prepares its disaster response, a local volunteer is leaving from Tampa to get ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall.

Mike Nolan is a logistics specialist and frequent deployer. He most recently helped to manage warehouse operations for Hurricane Laura in Louisiana, the American Red Cross of Central Florida said.

Nolan has supported more than 10 disaster relief operations since 2018 including hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

The Red Cross says, "Currently, more than 30 Central Florida responders are assigned to support disaster relief operations for Hurricanes Laura, Sally and Delta, and the western wildfires (California and Oregon). More than 70 others have previously served on one of these operations."

On Tuesday, Delta intensified into a Category 4 hurricane as it approached Mexico's Yucatan peninsula. It weakened to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning.

It's on course to approach the Louisiana coast on Friday.

As #Gamma and #Delta form in the Gulf of Mexico, now is the time to prepare in the event that they turn into hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/KCZjEt7yVF — American Red Cross (@RedCross) October 5, 2020



