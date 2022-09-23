Bay area remembers Deputy Michael Hartwick during procession to Tarpon Springs funeral home

Law enforcement, emergency responders, and people from across the Bay Area lined the streets as a procession honoring Deputy Michael Hartwick passed by.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputy Michael Hartwick was a man known for everything from his laugh…to his dedicated service.

Friday afternoon, emergency responders helped guide Hartwick’s body to a funeral home in Tarpon Springs with a procession, after he was killed on Thursday night.

Law enforcement, emergency responders, and people from across the Tampa Bay-area lined the streets as the procession journeyed down U.S. 19 to bring Hatrwick to a funeral home in Tarpon Springs.

“You feel like you have to pay your respects,” Carol Sterner said as she stood on a sidewalk near the funeral home. “However you feel about them, they’re there to look after you and protect you so we need to be there for them as well.”

Hartwick was known to be an avid biker and was a member of a local motorcycle group.

One biker from the area, who quickly made his way to the procession after work says, on days of tragedy like this one, he puts an American flag on the back of his motorcycle as a sign of respect.

“I hate throwing this flag on because it is a somber time every time I have to throw it on it’s to memorialize somebody,” he said. “Any time you see this out, that’s what I’m doing.”

Whether it be friends, family, or strangers, on Friday, the community came together to let Deputy Hartwick’s loved ones and fellow deputies know his service was appreciated.