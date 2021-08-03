Tampa Bay restaurants hoping to see support soon from COVID relief bill

The American Rescue Plan includes over $25 billion for support of restaurants and bars. Assistance that some in the Bay area say couldn't come soon enough.

GULFPORT, Fla. — The American Rescue Plan has over $25 billion set aside for helping restaurants and bars.

For local owners like Veronica Champion, this help couldn't come soon enough.

Nearly a year after the world shut down, she is grateful to still be in operation.

"I didn't think we would still be open to tell you the truth," she said.

At the beginning of the pandemic, her restaurant, Isabelle's, and bed and breakfast, the historic Peninsula Inn, took major hits.

"By the last week of March, we canceled $175,000 worth of weddings, the restaurant was closed down, the hotel lost $80,000 worth of reservations," said Champion. "In the month of April our total revenue was $118."

Her business has received help along the way.

"We were lucky enough to get the first round of PPP," she said. "With that money, we were able to sort of make sure people had enough money to cover rent."

It has been essential in keeping the inn and restaurant running.

"We functioned on all of this extra money. We don't have a lot left over, but we've gotten through using this extra money to keep the doors open to keep the staff paid," said Champion.

The American Rescue Plan sets aside over $25 billion for restaurants and bars that can be used for many different expenses including payroll, mortgage, food and more.

"I don't like to have, you know...the guy who does the hotel laundry, I want to make sure I pay his bill. So it's like, you know, our small businesses support a lot of other small businesses," said Champion.

Almost a year later, Champion is feeling stronger about the future of her restaurant and bed and breakfast. But until federal help comes, she is hoping for local support.

"Please come to the small towns come to the independent restaurants. Nothing wrong with the chains. But please these small businesses, especially the servers, the bartenders they all need," said Champion.