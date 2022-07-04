St. Pete PD vows 'huge' security presence for July 4th celebrations

A spokesperson said that was already the plan before the deadly shooting at a parade near Chicago.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department says it will have a "huge" presence at Monday's downtown Independence Day celebration.

The Fourth at St. Pete Pier is expected to draw large crowds. The event will feature food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, roaming entertainers and live music.

The celebration is scheduled to culminate in a large fireworks show at 9 p.m. Monday. The pyrotechnics will be visible from the entire waterfront, including Vinoy Park, Straub Park and Bayshore Drive.

Asked if the city would be beefing up security following the deadly parade shooting in Illinois, St. Pete Police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez said local authorities always step up security this time each summer.

"We have a HUGE presence of officers due to the large crowds we get for the 4th of July every year," Fernandez told 10 Tampa Bay in an email. "We have also been monitoring all intelligence reports statewide and federally."

Tampa police have not yet said whether they would be adding any additional security on their side of the Bay, specifically in response to the shooting outside Chicago. However, Mayor Jane Castor is expected to speak with reporters Monday afternoon about the "Boom by the Bay" festivities and will likely be asked about the shooting and any potential local security impacts.

The shooting happened in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing multiple people and injuring several more. Shots rang out about 10 minutes after the parade began, sending hundreds of paradegoers running away franticly.

At one point, police protecting the Illinois event told people: "Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here."