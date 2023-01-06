Tampa Bay community navigates Pride month over new laws critics deem anti-LGBTQ

Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater raised their Pride flags to start the month.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On the first day of June, cities in the Tampa Bay area raised their Pride flags.

City leaders and Pride event organizers promise a welcoming environment. However, they said they're having to navigate the month with new laws that LGBTQ+ communities said targets them.

"Doesn't it seem like the world has gone bad," Clearwater Vice Mayor Mark Bunker said during the flag-raising ceremony.

The city of Clearwater is holding an inaugural Pride celebration featuring a glow party, yoga, and diversity festival this month. It's part of the city's "Living the Culture" series events aimed to celebrate diversity.

Clearwater Community Pride Committee Chair Trevor James said the new legislation only fueled organizers to make the month more special.

"They're not for this community of people that maybe has something against us," James said. "It's not our job to change their minds, but it is our job to keep our people safe."

New laws now in effect include a ban on gender-affirming care for minors statewide, but a law banning children's admission into "adult live performances" had critics wondering about its impact on Pride.

Critics said the law targets drag performers and the law's language is too vague. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law at an event in Tampa with signs behind him writing, "Let kids be kids."

DeSantis and lawmakers in support of the law said it's about protecting children from lewd performances.

However, local organizers said the events throughout the month will comply with new legislation but acknowledge they affect LGBTQ+ people.

"My community has faced countless cowardly attacks and silence our voices, restrict our rights and erase our presence," Nicole Berman, St. Pete Pride executive director, said.

St. Pete Pride will be busy once again hosting Florida's largest Pride parade. Previous parades have drawn at least 300,000 people before.

Pride organizers like James said he hopes people stick together at a time when laws he said are targeting LGBTQ+ people.