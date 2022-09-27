Tampa Bay hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ian

At least 40 patients were flown from HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital to a Trinity location.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Ian, hospitals in low-lying areas across the Tampa Bay area are taking necessary precautions to keep their patients safe.

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital transported 40 patients to its Trinity location. The hospital, located in St. Petersburg, is in Zone A — a mandatory evacuation zone. As of Monday evening, the doors were locked to the hospital and no one will be allowed back in until Hurricane Ian passes and it's safe.

The patients that were transported were each at the hospital for different reasons, from surgery, cardiac, pulmonary to sepsis.

HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital is not the only hospital taking the steps to help their patients. Morton Plant in Clearwater also began transferring patients to other hospitals before the hospital closes Tuesday.