Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee to detail Super Bowl fan experience

TAMPA, Fla. — Six months away from Super Bowl LV, the planning and preps don't stop for the host committee in Tampa Bay.

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee is set to announce its plans for the Super Bowl Experience, give more details about the committee's community legacy initiative and announce a new partnership.

The news conference is set for 10 a.m. on Aug. 11. It will be held via Zoom.

Leaders from the host committee, the NFL and around Tampa Bay are expected to attend and speak virtually.

The committee said the Super Bowl Experience is a fan event for people to participate in activations, shop for NFL merchandise and more.

The news conference was first announced on the Tampa Bay 55 podcast, which you can listen to here.

