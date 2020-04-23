TAMPA, Fla. — With beaches and businesses closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, tourism in Tampa Bay is taking a hit.

Now, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater is looking to focus on the "brighter days ahead" with its new tourism campaign.

"We're not sure what tomorrow will bring, but we know people miss being outdoors, and right now that's not possible, so we thought what better way to spread positivity and optimism than by looking to the brighter days ahead," Leroy Bridges with Visit St. Pete/Clearwater said.

The goal of the campaign is to attract visitors from driveable destinations. Once state leaders say it’s safe again to travel, the campaign will target visitors as near as other parts of Florida and far as Chicago and Atlanta.

"We're keeping an eye on the travel research and listening to our community. We know there will be a hesitancy to get back on a plane and travel post-COVID-19," Bridges said. "But we actually are a hub for drive-related tourism with people often driving in from the midwest and northeast. We want to let those people know when the time is right and our businesses and hotels can welcome them again -- we're here."

Tampa Bay tourism leaders are currently using digital and social media platforms to get the "Brighter Days Ahead" message out to the public and encourage local and potential tourists to stay safe and remain patient during these unprecedented times.

"We have a lot of resources on our website as well. Everything from a beach wave soundtrack that you can play throughout the day, to a long list of local restaurants that are offering take out that you can support" Bridges said.

With more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally, according to the World Health Organization, and more than 600 confirmed cases in Pinellas County, experts predict that Florida's economy could take longer to rebound.

"It's tough for all of us, we have more than 100,000 jobs tied to tourism in our area alone and its all come to pause because of the pandemic. So, we're asking people to follow the CDC guidelines and listen to local officials, because we are doing the same," Bridges said.

Click here for a curated "Brighter Days Ahead" playlist along with other resources from Visit St. Pete/ Clearwater.

