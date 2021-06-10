Local Walgreens extend walk-in hours for COVID-19 vaccinations

On Fridays, during the month of June, local Walgreens pharmacies in the Tampa and St. Pete area will extend walk-in hours.

Walgreens in the Tampa and St. Pete area are set to extend pharmacy hours for COVID-19 vaccination walk-ins.

The extension will begin on June 11 and continue each Friday for the rest of the month. The initiative is part of the Biden Administration's National Month of Action, according to a release.

About 4,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations across the country will participate.

To find the Walgreens pharmacy location closest to you, click here.

You can still schedule an appointment online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. For more information, click here.

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest report, 10,191,622 people in the state have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.