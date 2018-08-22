Two John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital child life specialists donated their time to spend it with migrant children in McAllen, Texas. Kat Liebbrandt and Kelly Boyd traveled to the border with the Children’s Disaster Services organization and the Red Cross to provide therapeutic play to the kids.

“Through even just simple things like coloring or Play-doh, we found ourselves having in-depth interventions, starting with play to the point of discussing how they got to the border, what they experienced during their travel, why they left their home country,” Liebbrandt said.

Most of the children were from Central America and came to the United States to seek asylum with their parents.

“I think just the brokenness of not having anything and being separated from all that they know, just the unknown was definitely something traumatic and something that I know made Kat and I want to love on them and show them that compassion,” Boyd said.

The children they worked with were not separated from their parents at the border, but they were still at risk of getting deported.

“Most of the families did have ankle monitors, so none of the families we worked with it was guaranteed that they were going to still be in the United States,” Liebbrandt said.

Liebbrandt and Boyd were happy to at least offer them smiles and comfort in the week they spent together, and they want others to know they can do it, too. Children’s Disaster Services offers workshops to equip volunteers who would like to help.

