Tampa Bay YMCAs resume free water safety lessons

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Summertime means more swimming, but it also means thinking about getting your child lessons and making sure to keep an extra eye on them around pools.

That's why, thanks to a grant from Florida Blue Foundation, three Tampa Bay area YMCAs are resuming free water safety lessons.

All beginners and non-swimmers between the age of 3 to 12-years-old will be able to take part in a 4-day course with a certified instructor. During the course, kids will learn skills to reduce the risk of drowning and provide confidence around the water.

Grant money will allow for free classes during the week of Aug. 3 to 6. A YMCA membership is not required, but pre-registration is, due to a limited amount of spots.

Here are the participating locations: (check with each for specifics)

Swimmers must bring their own bathing suit and towel.

The YMCA said that like all other programs and services, the course will follow guidance from the CDC and government officials to create a safe, clean and socially distant environment.

In 2019, the Safety Around Water effort taught nearly 8,000 kids water safety lessons.

