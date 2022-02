Tampa police divers are working to remove the body.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police divers are pulling a body from the Hillsborough River.

Authorities were dispatched a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Officers say somebody on a paddleboard spotted the body floating in the middle of the river, just north of the Hillsborough River bridge.

The body will be taken to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office, where the cause of death will be determined.

The body has not yet been identified.