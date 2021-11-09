Tampa-based Customs and Border Protection agents help save man from sinking plane

The pilot was the only person on board and will be OK.

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Tampa Bay area rescuers helped save a man from a sinking plane this week off the coast of Cedar Key, Florida.

According to television station WCJB, the small plane went down around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday – shortly after taking off from a runway about a half-mile away at George T. Lewis Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is trying to figure out what went wrong.

Tampa-based U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents happened to be working alongside members of the Citrus County Sheriff's Office when they spotted the aircraft floating in the water.

The pilot was the only person on board. He climbed out and got onto the fuselage, from where authorities were able to get him onto a boat.

Crews began examining him and called for paramedics.

“The situational awareness and quick actions of the Marine Interdiction Agents and Sheriff’s Deputies prevented a possible human tragedy," explained Michael Matthies, deputy director of marine operations with U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "We are thankful we have the proper resources and trained personnel to perform when incidents like this present themselves.”

The local agents involved were assigned to the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Tampa Marine Unit, which does airborne and maritime law enforcement. According to Border Patrol, the unit is tasked with safeguarding the United States by "anticipating and confronting security threats."

In this case, they were able to use their skills to help somebody in need.