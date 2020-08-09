Tampa boy, aspiring garbage truck driver, surprised with parade on his birthday

Marlon and his 6-year-old sister stand outside every morning to await the arrival of their collections driver.

TAMPA, Fla. — A little boy in Tampa got a special surprise for his birthday from one of his favorite people.

The city said Marlon wants to be just like Leroy Lentz, a driver for the city's solid waste collections department. And, every morning on collection days, he and his 6-year-old sister wait outside to wave to Leroy as he comes to their home.

The city said his stops to their home are a bright spot in his day.

So, for Marlon's 4th birthday on Tuesday, Leroy, the solid waste department and the city of Tampa organized a special parade – complete with a birthday cake with a garbage truck on top.

"The Department really appreciates those customers who take time to say hello and thank you," the city said in a news release. "We are thrilled to give Marlon a birthday to remember."

The parade had about 10 different garbage trucks and city trucks, including automated side loaders, a lightning loader and container delivery vehicles.

Marlon also got special visits from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and staff from the solid waste department, including Director Mark Wilfalk, Chief of Administration Adri Colina and Chief of Operations Gary McClendon.

