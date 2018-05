A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after falling from a second-story window on Thursday, Tampa police said.

A witness says the boy was trying to get someone's attention outside a duplex in the 1800 block of 26th Street Avenue when he fell through the screen.

The boy is in critical condition, police said.

