HCSO: Boy shot by father released from hospital

Jermaine Bass faces multiple charges including first-degree murder for the death of his daughter.

TAMPA, Fla — A boy injured after reportedly being shot by his father has been released from the hospital, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The 8-year-old was injured in a shooting that left his 5-year-old sister dead. At this time, the sheriff's office says the family is asking for privacy.

Jermaine Bass, 30, was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting that also injured his son. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at a home located on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news conference the following day that a mother kissed her 5-year-old daughter and her 8-year-old son goodnight in their bunk beds. When she left the room to go to the restroom, she heard gunshots.

Upon deputies arrival, Bass told them, "it was an accident. I accidentally shot my son." Law enforcement officials would later find the 5-year-old sister suffering two to three gunshot wounds.

Bass was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree attempted premeditated murder and aggravated child abuse.

“I hope that this individual feels the full weight of the criminal justice system and never sees the light of day where he can ever be in a position to harm another human being," Chronister said.