TAMPA, Fla. — An accused armed carjacker is behind bars after allegedly stealing a person's car at gunpoint.

According to Tampa Police, it happened Saturday at Hillsborough Avenue and 34th Street.

But it wasn't over.

Police say the carjacker sped away and later crashed the car on I-275 at Fowler Avenue.

Officers believe the person who was carjacked is alright, but they were unable to say for sure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

