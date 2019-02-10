TAMPA, Fla. — Churches are a place people use to help develop faith. But developing faith takes on a different meaning in Tampa, where the construction boom is forcing churches to reconsider the value of their places of worship.

In three weeks, the First Presbyterian Church of Tampa on Zack Street expects to receive a major deposit into their escrow account from a potential buyer. The buyer could pay close to $5 million for the property, which would be converted into apartments.

"I think as we see the city change, it really is kind of a watershed moment as these old churches…leaving the urban core,” historian Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center told 10News in May. “It's the second large church to…abandon or depart from downtown. St. Paul AME was the first a few years ago."

In a video posted to First Presbyterian’s public Facebook page, Rev. Fitz Connor said the church signed a contract with a potential buyer in July, and has since assembled 13 teams of people to work through the process.

“There are 13 teams of people," he said. "In total, about 70 people working in every possible way to ask all the questions: What's our interim home? What's our permanent home? How much money are we going to have, etc.? All of these great people are meeting, and there's a steering committee of those 13 teams that meets every other week for 90 minutes."



This process reflects the tough decisions congregations are having to make as Tampa develops.

Tampa is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation, and with renewed interest in urban living comes a competition with limited space. Developers are hungry for real estate, and churches are not off-limits.



“Looking at it from a people standpoint, it can be interesting, because you can look at how spirituality has changed,” Kite-Powell told 10News in May. “But also looking at it from a development standpoint, how the highest and best-used piece of property, for a very long time, was spiritual in nature, is now looking to be more financial in nature."



