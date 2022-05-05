Tampa City Council to elect new chair Thursday

Councilmember Orlando Gudes recently stepped down from leadership amid allegations of sexual harassment.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council is poised to elect a new chairperson Thursday following a vacancy that has lasted more than a month.

Council members will meet at 9 a.m. for their regularly-scheduled meeting. According to the meeting's agenda, the council will hold several officers' elections, including one for chair and chair pro-tem.

The position has been left unfilled since March 30 when then-Chairman Orlando Gudes stepped down from leadership amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Gudes is still a member of the city council and his attorneys have denied the allegations made against him. An independent law firm hired by the city found the majority of the 19 sexual harassment allegations "more likely than not have occurred."

When Gudes made the motion to step down from his leadership role, he proposed District 6 member Guido Maniscalco be elected chair. Maniscalco served as chair prior to Gudes.

The controversy surrounding Gudes was the second in recent months involving a Tampa City Council member.

John Dingfelder resigned from the council on March 14 after a lawsuit called his handling of a public record request into question. Dingfelder's resignation was part of a settlement agreement filed in Hillsborough County Circuit Court.