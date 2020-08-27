Racial Reconciliation Resolution focuses on empathy, education

Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes proposed the resolution in hopes of helping Tampa navigate the current division within the community

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Councilman Orlando Gudes proposed a new racial reconciliation resolution Thursday morning at the council's workshop. The resolution acknowledges Tampa's history with racism and ways to move forward in unity, not division.

"A lot of times you can advocate and be white but you're not Black and can't understand," Councilman Gudes said.

The current state of racial tension and division across the country inspired him to create the resolution, especially after hearing from many of his constituents on how to move forward positively. The resolution focuses on two things. The first is empathy.

"A chance to experience and understand more about the culture and why Black and brown people do the things they do. A lot of times it comes from the inequities from being impoverished and not getting opportunities," Gudes said.

The second focus is education.

"You can't be afraid to tell the true history of America, the state of Florida and Tampa so everybody can realize that the reason we have these problems is because history is not being told."

Gudes says learning our true history will help people understand why the problems in our society exist today and hopefully create empathy and understanding, curbing hate and violence.

"We just saw a young 17-year-old kill 2 people and wound another because he's hearing this unbalanced rhetoric. So you have to look at conversations being held at the dinner table. What is being said at the dinner table?" Gudes said.

On paper, the resolution:

Acknowledges Tampa's history contributed to a complex system of racially motivated discrimination against African American people

Formally apologizes

Declares support for the creation of a reconciliation commission

The commission would focus on equality, investing in low-income areas and eliminating the disproportionate mass incarceration of people of color. He says it can be a good starting place for Tampa.

"People can say hey this council is moving forward and giving us the tools we need and a better light nationally. Maybe some other cities will follow us and try to do what we're doing too," Gudes said.

The resolution will officially be considered on Tampa City Council's regular meeting agenda on Sept. 3, 2020.

