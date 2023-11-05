Tampa hosts community input sessions before launch of Parks & Rec master plan

The city held a public meeting on Thursday to gather community input on a sweeping multi-year master plan designed to upgrade Parks and Recreation in the city.

TAMPA, Fla. — At violent crime forums over the past year, neighbors in Tampa have called for more free programs at the city’s parks and recreation facilities. Now, that call to action may be getting answered.

Sylvia Salter is a Tampa native and former educator who attended one of the meetings. She says kids need positive engagement, or they’ll go down the wrong path.

“I see them congregating in places that I know can lead to trouble,” she said. “Corners, dark alleys, walking up and down the street, nothing to do. We need to give them something to do that’s going to hold their interest.”

In some Tampa parks, you’ll find basketball courts and swings, but also...cigarette lighters and syringes.

“I think that’s awful,” Salter said. “We have to bring our babies in and tell them, ‘This is not what you want.’”

Drew Crumpton works with a consulting firm called Aecom that’s been hired by the city to help renovate and re-envision parks and recreation over the next 10 to 15 years. Crumpton says the changes are heavily based on what neighbors want.

Some top priorities include equitable access to the parks, reinvestment into existing parks and facilities and more core programs.

Phase one addresses immediate needs at most of the city’s 191 parks.

“Phase one is also the largest phase, at least how it’s planned right now, it touches 101 parks, which is more than half of the parks in the city,” Crumpton said.

Crumpton says the project would roll out in five-year phases to make things more manageable.

“The idea is to make it achievable, not just try to do everything all at once,” Crumpton said.

Project leads say you can still head to the city’s website to share your thoughts on the project virtually.