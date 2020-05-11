Tampa considers extending drinking hours ahead of Super Bowl

The ordinance would allow for alcohol sales to begin at 7 a.m. on Sundays and would be permanent after the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, Fla — Just in time for the Super Bowl, the city of Tampa is considering allowing alcohol to be sold earlier on Sundays.

The current city ordinance bans the sale of alcohol before 11 a.m. on Sundays, but now city leaders want to allow drinks to be sold 7 days a week from 7 a.m. until 3 a.m.

The city says the proposal is intended to allow for drinking at special events which are scheduled earlier on weekends and is not just intended for the Super Bowl.

Tampa City Council members voted in support of the ordinance Thursday afternoon.

The change must still be approved on final reading before it becomes official.

