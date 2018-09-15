A heavy equipment operator was killed Saturday when his machine overturned, Tampa police said.

The accident happened about 11:26 a.m. at the Selmon West Extension construction site near Gandy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway.

Kadri Elmaze, 68, of Land O' Lakes was driving a "roller" machine on a dirt embankment when the machine fell over, trapping him underneath. Other workers used a cable and an excavator to pull the machine off him, but he was declared dead 20 minutes after the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

