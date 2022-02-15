Tampa native appears on 'Jeopardy!' National College Championship

The Jesuit High School graduate attends Yale University

CULVER CITY, Calif. — A Tampa native appeared on the Tuesday episode of "Jeopardy! National College Championship."

Sebastian Torres, who graduated from Jesuit High School in Tampa in 2019, attends Yale University where he is a junior studying ethics, politics, and economics.

Torres posted to Instagram at the beginning of February to share his excitement about being part of the show.

Torres appeared in episode 5 of quarterfinals 9 and 10. The quarterfinals began Feb. 8 and one winner from each of the 12 episodes will advance to the semifinals.

During Tuesday's episode, Torres competed against Anna Muthalaly and Kristin Donegan and placed second. Although he did not advance from the quarterfinals, his "Jeopardy!" debut is still worth a celebration.