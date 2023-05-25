Tampa City Council approves land redevelopment as part of Tampa's 2045 Comprehensive Plan

Tampa's 2045 Comprehensive Plan aims at making the city a bustling metropolitan area where people can walk, bike and live.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa City Council members approved items relating to several locations that will develop as a part of the city's 2045 Comprehensive Plan.

It’s no secret Tampa is growing and changing. The city’s 2045 Comprehensive Plan allows more development over the next two decades to create a bustling city life.

Council members passed several agenda items during Thursday's meeting. Council members approved land in Channelside to redevelop from industrial land to mixed-use.

Channelside is one area the comprehensive plan focuses on to make it an area where people want to live. The area was once mostly industrial, but Thursday it was addressed that it’s changing into a walkable and livable area. Developers have plans to build more residential buildings.

During the council meeting, Tampa council member Gwendolyn Henderson said those on residential projects should consider affordable housing because of the location.

"Well it’s in Channelside and it’s on the HART line, so great interest to people would be affordable housing," Henderson said.

Other approved items that will move forward are new restaurants in Seminole Heights, a small venue in Hyde Park and talks about improving Channelside’s vacant and unused land.