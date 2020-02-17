This morning, 400 crime survivors from the state of Florida will travel to Tallahassee for a week of "Survivors Speak" advocacy events, including a group from Tampa.
The survivors are heading north to advocate for policy changes that will make communities safer and meet the needs of crime victims.
Today begins a week of advocacy events at the state capitol.
The week is hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, which is a network of more than 40,000 crime survivors from across the country.
Survivors will be leaving Monday morning from Tampa, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville.
Last year, there were more than 300 advocates at the Florida state capitol.
