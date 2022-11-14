Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

Former employees are still waiting on final paychecks after the nonprofit's board cites "insufficient funds."

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors.

Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.

A former employee who worked in the accounting department, who did not wish to be identified, told 10 Tampa Bay the non-profit has been facing significant financial issues for months.

The financial issues were made apparent when many employees did not receive their final paychecks last week, or only received a fraction of their paycheck. In an email obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Tampa Crossroads Board President Kristin Votta wrote to employees, apologizing and referencing a lack of funds.

"We are extremely disappointed to announce that our payroll was not able to be processed due to insufficient funds," Votta wrote. "We understand this can be frustrating, and we are terribly sorry knowing this could massively impact your lives.

"You will be paid. Please know we have been working fiercely to rectify this situation and will get your paychecks processed as quickly as possible."

The former assistant program manager for Tampa Crossroads' Veterans Assistance Program said he has reason to believe the board of directors was fully aware of its financial issues for months without taking proactive steps to protect employees and those who rely on their services.

"From my understanding, the board knew since January that there were issues with those contracts and they waited until now to address it, to obviously disastrous results," Terrance Morman said.

Morman said there has been minimal communication from the board of directors, and he and other employees are still waiting on answers about what happened.

"What happened that caused the collapse of a program that's been here for so many years? And how did it happen so suddenly? What was the cause of that? I think a lot of people would like to know that." Morman said. "We don't want to repeat those mistakes as we move forward because, yes, we want to make sure that our employees are taken care of, but more importantly so that we don't stop the services that we are providing to those individuals, to those veterans."

Its Rapid Rehousing program (RRH) closed in August, according to former employees.

While most programs appear to be permanently closed, SSVF Veterans Assistance Center is being absorbed by St. Vincent de Paul. Former employees said Rose Manor is closing, but it's unclear what will happen to Eco Oaks Apartments. Tenants at the apartment complex on Monday said they have not heard anything about Tampa Crossroads closing or how that may affect them.

"I am heartbroken to confirm that we are unfortunately permanently closing or transferring several Tampa Crossroads programs," Votta said in a statement. "We are working diligently through these difficult circumstances. As much as possible, our services are being transferred and referred to other agencies and programs that our community offers."

Votta said he is working to address the further details about the abrupt closure of Tampa Crossroads and its alleged financial issues.