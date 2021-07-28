300 and counting: Tampa’s Cuban-Americans sign letters so the fight for freedom won't die

The group has signed the letters with the hope their signature will speak louder than words.

TAMPA, Fla. — On the corner of N Dale Mabry Hwy and W Columbus Blvd, a group of Cuban-Americans continues to stand for the voiceless.

"We stand here to be the voice of the Cuban people. To be the voice they are not allowed to have," Dunia Barrios said.

Barrios was born in Cuba and got her freedom in 1980. She came to the United States to escape the communist regime.

"If I was in Cuba I'd be out in the streets too. Since I'm not there, I want to be out here. I don't have to, but I'm thinking of my family that's still there," Barrios said.

That's why she says most Cuban Americans in the U.S. keep fighting so the #SOSCuba movement won't die.

"Why don't we do something at this point? It's in our own backyard, let's help someone. I mean we're known as the police of the world. We always intervene," Maria Castillo said.

While Castillo was born here, her family escaped Cuba. Now she's found a way to further the fight for freedom.

"I just printed a bunch of letters and I came out here today to have people sign them. I told them I would take it upon myself to get it to the right person let that be the governor, congressman, congresswoman, the White House," Castillo said.

They say what's happening in Cuba is now a humanitarian issue and ask for some kind of intervention that's not political. So far nearly 300 letters have been signed with the hope their signature will speak louder than words.

"My grandfather always said he'd go back to Cuba. Well, he died and never saw a free Cuba. My dads now 66. There's a chance for my dad and there's a chance for me to see a free Cuba," Castillo said.