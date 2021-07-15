‘Patria y Vida!’: Cubans across Tampa demand a free island during fourth day of demonstrations

With each chant saying 'Cuba Libre!' or Free Cuba, you can hear the passion in the demonstrators' voices and see it in their eyes.

TAMPA, Fla — For the fourth consecutive day, Cubans in Tampa took to the streets to stand in solidarity with their country.

"As free men and women, we have to stand and say we are united with them. We are united with all men seeking liberty, freedom, and basic human rights," Steve Alvarez said.

Like hundreds of others, Alvarez came to here from Cuba when he was just three-years-old.

"I'm blessed not to be there by the grace of God. I don't know what I would do if I was there," Alvarez said.

As the Cuban government continues to crack down on those who protest the government on the island, they stand with their people.

"Ninety miles from our border there are 13 million people in a country that have been under the boot of tyranny, communism, repression, and a total violation of human rights. This past Sunday those people stepped out and said we can't breathe," Alvarez said.

That's why Cubans in Tampa continue to come out. From Al Lopez Park to miles away in Ybor City, the crowds grow every day.

"We're here backing the Cuban people that are still on the island protesting for freedom that we should've had almost 60 years ago," Julio Bideaud, the President of Casa Cuba said in Spanish.

The 86-year-old lived in Cuba several years ago and was imprisoned for going against the regime. Today he's proud of the young generation that's finally fighting injustice

When asked if he thinks the movement will push Cuba to be free, he said yes, "As long as the international community supports us."