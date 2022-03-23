Tampa mother who lost her daughter to gun violence says parents need to get involved

Lamaria Smith lost her daughter in December to a shooting in Tampa and she believes everyone in the community needs to get involved to put an end to gun violence.

TAMPA, Fla — People living in Tampa want to stop gun violence. Those who are pushing for change said it will take everyone getting involved to create change.

One mother, Lamaria Smith, suffers every day after her daughter was shot and killed in December.

Smith said Savannah Mathis was in the wrong place at the wrong time when her daughter was shot and killed driving near Julian B Lane Park.

“My daughter was somebody, she was going somewhere and she got taken from me way too soon behind gun violence," Smith stated.

Unfortunately, shootings continue to happen and Tampa Police said gun violence among teenagers is on the rise.

Tampa police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the basketball court at Robles Park. A 15-year-old teenage boy was arrested and a 9-year-old girl was shot.

Smith believes parents need to inform their children about the consequences of committing a crime.

“Let the kids know, there’s no playing football in jail, there’s no relationships, there’s no families … you are gone,” Smith said.

Hearing a 9-year-old girl was shot in her lower back Tuesday night hits close to come for Smith.

"It’s innocent people losing their lives," Smith said. "That could have been your little sister, older sister, your mom."

Smith is asking parents to be more aware of what their kids are doing and what's in their possession. "We got to do better. Do random checks and see what they’re bringing into your home," Smith stated.

Tampa Police said in the Robles Park shooting investigation, the 15-year-old suspect ran home and got a gun after having an argument with another teen on the basketball court. He then returned to Robles park where he shot in the direction of the basketball courts, hitting the 9-year-old girl. Police said the 9-year-old is stable.

Smith believes cameras need to be installed to keep an eye on situations like this. Smith also believes police need to be in areas where the shootings are happening.

Tampa Police held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon explaining their goal to stop this gun violence.

"I think it is going to be that team effort," Captain Les Richardson stated. "I don’t think that this is a one-man show. I don’t think it’s a one agency show."

Tampa Police noted gun violence among teenagers is on the rise. To put a stop to it, they are looking to the community.

"I think the community needs to come forward and we need to work with the community," Richardson said.