Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.

Police said the driver "immediately" stopped and is being cooperative with investigators. And, no charges are pending against the driver because of the crash, officers said.

The road is open at this time.