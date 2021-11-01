Police: Man killed, woman injured in Tampa shooting

Officers say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting Sunday evening in Tampa, police say.

Officers with the Tampa Police Department say they responded to a report someone had been shot at the 2K Express on 6202 N. 40th St. in Tampa.

They arrived around 7:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old Black man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they also found a 23-year-old Black woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-837-TIPS.

