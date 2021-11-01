x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Police: Man killed, woman injured in Tampa shooting

Officers say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Generic police lights

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting Sunday evening in Tampa, police say. 

Officers with the Tampa Police Department say they responded to a report someone had been shot at the 2K Express on 6202 N. 40th St. in Tampa. 

They arrived around 7:15 p.m. and found a 24-year-old Black man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

Police say they also found a 23-year-old Black woman with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Detectives say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-837-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter