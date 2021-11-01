Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly shooting in Tampa

Deputies say the shooting happened Sunday night at the Raintree Oaks Apartments. The man died at the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies say a man was shot and killed Sunday night outside a Tampa apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the Raintree Oaks Apartments at 5605 Gibson Avenue in Tampa. When they got there, they found evidence of a shooting in the complex's parking lot.

They didn't find anyone injured at the scene.

But, around the time of the shooting, deputies say a man was dropped off at a local hospital. He had "upper body trauma" and later died at the hospital.

The sheriff's office says the shooting and the man's death are connected.

"Through investigative means, deputies have determined the two incidents are related," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Deputies continue their investigation, interviewing witnesses and poring through evidence from the scene. We believe this is an isolated incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

